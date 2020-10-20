aQuellé to continue to float Midmar Mile despite water brand's troubles
Organisers of the annual Midmar Mile swimming race say they will continue to keep aQuellé as the official sponsor despite recent sexual abuse allegations levelled against the water manufacturer's owner, KwaSizabantu mission.
In a joint statement on Tuesday, race director Wayne Riddin said they were of the view that the law should run its course before they passed judgment or take any action against the brand owned by the mission.
"Nelson Mandela left us with a legacy in SA to abide by the constitution and treat everyone with respect and dignity. We must allow the judicial process to take its course. We are in full support of the KwaZulu-Natal premier to allow the court of law to pass judgment before any action is taken," said Riddin.
After the sexual abuse and abuse allegations, some retailers pulled aQuellé products off their shelves.
The mission has denied all allegations, saying they were caught in a plot by former members to take control of the mission's assets.
The mission has also said action would be taken against any member found to be guilty of the allegations.
Three separate bodies are investigating the allegations, including the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities .
Next year's Midmar Mile is expected to take place in February from Pietermaritzburg.
“We are incredibly thankful to aQuellé for the decade of support they have given us and what they have allowed us to achieve at the Midmar Mile each year. We look forward to our continuing partnership as we work hard towards our 50th anniversary event in 2023,” said Riddin.
The mission is expected to meet with the CRL commission in Durban this week.
TimesLIVE