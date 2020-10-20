South Africa

aQuellé to continue to float Midmar Mile despite water brand's troubles

20 October 2020 - 15:00 By Lwandile Bhengu
The organisers of the Midmar Mile are not cutting ties with sponsors aQuellé, despite recent sexual abuse allegations levelled against its owner, KwaSizabantu mission.
The organisers of the Midmar Mile are not cutting ties with sponsors aQuellé, despite recent sexual abuse allegations levelled against its owner, KwaSizabantu mission. 
Image: https://www.midmarmile.co.za/

Organisers of the annual Midmar Mile swimming race say they will continue to keep aQuellé as the official sponsor despite recent sexual abuse allegations levelled against the water manufacturer's owner, KwaSizabantu mission. 

In a joint statement on Tuesday, race director Wayne Riddin said they were of the view that the law should run its course before they passed judgment or take any action against the brand owned by the mission. 

"Nelson Mandela left us with a legacy in SA to abide by the constitution and treat everyone with respect and dignity. We must allow the judicial process to take its course. We are in full support of the KwaZulu-Natal premier to allow the court of law to pass judgment before any action is taken," said Riddin. 

After the sexual abuse and abuse allegations, some retailers pulled aQuellé products off their shelves.

WATCH | Inside KwaSizabantu mission

The mission, which faces alarming allegations of sexual abuse, says employees at its multimillion-rand farming and bottled water plant are suffering ...
News
4 days ago

The mission has denied all allegations, saying they were caught in a plot by former members to take control of the mission's assets. 

The mission has also said action would be taken against any member found to be guilty of  the allegations.

Three separate bodies are investigating the allegations, including the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities . 

Next year's Midmar Mile is expected to take place in February from Pietermaritzburg. 

“We are incredibly thankful to aQuellé for the decade of support they have given us and what they have allowed us to achieve at the Midmar Mile each year. We look forward to our continuing partnership as we work hard towards our 50th anniversary event in 2023,” said Riddin. 

The mission is expected to meet with the CRL commission in Durban this week.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

CRL hears spine-chilling testimonies from KwaSizabantu

A former KwaSizabantu mission resident who joined the church in KwaZulu-Natal while in prison for arson has offered chilling insight into alleged ...
News
5 days ago

Investigation into KwaSizabantu mission kicks off with rape and murder allegation

Compelling evidence from a witness blew the lid open on allegations of rape and murder at KwaSizabantu mission in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
News
2 weeks ago

Durban swimmers dominate Midmar Mile

Two 20-year-old Durban swimmers‚ both dreaming of making the Olympics this year‚ claimed convincing victories in the men’s and women’s races at the ...
Sport
8 months ago

Most read

  1. 'I don't have anything to hide': Malema as Zondo guns for EFF leader, allies News
  2. Straight to the cop: Zondo zeroes in on Bheki Cele News
  3. Ex-president's wife wants out, accuses him of 'hiding his wealth' News
  4. 'Zondo vul'igate' - Julius Malema responds to reported investigations by the ... South Africa
  5. 'They can go to Absa': Lucky Montana as Zondo follows the money in Prasa graft ... News

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X