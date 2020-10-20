aQuellé to continue to float Midmar Mile despite water brand's troubles

Organisers of the annual Midmar Mile swimming race say they will continue to keep aQuellé as the official sponsor despite recent sexual abuse allegations levelled against the water manufacturer's owner, KwaSizabantu mission.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, race director Wayne Riddin said they were of the view that the law should run its course before they passed judgment or take any action against the brand owned by the mission.

"Nelson Mandela left us with a legacy in SA to abide by the constitution and treat everyone with respect and dignity. We must allow the judicial process to take its course. We are in full support of the KwaZulu-Natal premier to allow the court of law to pass judgment before any action is taken," said Riddin.

After the sexual abuse and abuse allegations, some retailers pulled aQuellé products off their shelves.