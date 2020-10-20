South Africa

Durban electrical infrastructure goes up in smoke over contract impasse

20 October 2020 - 15:15
An electricity substation in Westville North was one many torched and vandalised by disgruntled contractors in Durban on Monday.
An electricity substation in Westville North was one many torched and vandalised by disgruntled contractors in Durban on Monday.
Image: Supplied

The eThekwini municipality suffered hundreds of thousands of rands in damages after substations were vandalised and torched across the city.  

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela confirmed the city had been the victim of  “acts of sabotage.”

The city can confirm there were multiple acts of sabotage to its citywide infrastructure. A number of substations were broken into, vandalised and switched off, and some were torched, leading to multiple power outages across the city,” he said.

“Thousands of customers were left without electricity. The cost of the damage to infrastructure is estimated to run into hundreds of thousands of rand.”

According to the municipality, the damage to electrical infrastructure followed unhappiness about contractual agreements negotiated between the main contractor and the municipality.

“The municipality only has a legal relationship with the main contractor. It is the contractor’s responsibility to communicate with subcontractors any information necessary at the time.”

Mayisela said no contracts had been terminated, as alleged in reports circulating in the media.

He confirmed the contract in question was coming to an end next month.

“Perpetrators have been identified and will be facing criminal charges and blacklisting by the municipality. Anyone seen perpetuating further damage to infrastructure will face the same might [of the law].”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Swimming ban lifted at most Durban beaches after more than 200 days

Durban residents can finally take a dip in the ocean after they were unable to do so for more than 200 days due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
News
8 hours ago

New KZN hospital keeps it in-house, as it warns of ‘cold-drink’ money offers

In a ‘unique’ move, the health department will not outsource certain services, while also investigating scams
News
22 hours ago

Give us back our homes and bring 'thieves' to justice, says shack dwellers' movement

Abahlali baseMjondolo, the shack dwellers' movement, wants members who were evicted during the state of national disaster brought back to their ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I don't have anything to hide': Malema as Zondo guns for EFF leader, allies News
  2. Straight to the cop: Zondo zeroes in on Bheki Cele News
  3. Ex-president's wife wants out, accuses him of 'hiding his wealth' News
  4. 'Zondo vul'igate' - Julius Malema responds to reported investigations by the ... South Africa
  5. 'They can go to Absa': Lucky Montana as Zondo follows the money in Prasa graft ... News

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X