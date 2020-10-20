Durban electrical infrastructure goes up in smoke over contract impasse

The eThekwini municipality suffered hundreds of thousands of rands in damages after substations were vandalised and torched across the city.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela confirmed the city had been the victim of “acts of sabotage.”

“The city can confirm there were multiple acts of sabotage to its citywide infrastructure. A number of substations were broken into, vandalised and switched off, and some were torched, leading to multiple power outages across the city,” he said.

“Thousands of customers were left without electricity. The cost of the damage to infrastructure is estimated to run into hundreds of thousands of rand.”

According to the municipality, the damage to electrical infrastructure followed unhappiness about contractual agreements negotiated between the main contractor and the municipality.

“The municipality only has a legal relationship with the main contractor. It is the contractor’s responsibility to communicate with subcontractors any information necessary at the time.”

Mayisela said no contracts had been terminated, as alleged in reports circulating in the media.

He confirmed the contract in question was coming to an end next month.

“Perpetrators have been identified and will be facing criminal charges and blacklisting by the municipality. Anyone seen perpetuating further damage to infrastructure will face the same might [of the law].”

TimesLIVE