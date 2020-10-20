South Africa

Former JMPD officer sentenced for 2015 Bara taxi rank shooting

20 October 2020 - 13:43
A former JMPD officer has been convicted for attempted murder after shooting at a fleeing taxi next to Bara taxi rank
A former JMPD officer has been convicted for attempted murder after shooting at a fleeing taxi next to Bara taxi rank
Image: iStock

A former JMPD officer who shot at a fleeing taxi, injuring a woman, has been sentenced to three years' imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, 24 months of which will be under correctional supervision.

Ex-constable Donald Nyiko Mpangela was found guilty of attempted murder by the Orlando magistrate's court earlier this year and was sentenced on Tuesday.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the matter was thoroughly investigated and all necessary information and evidence was gathered, leading to his conviction.

Cola said the incident occurred in 2015 as Johannesburg metro police officers were conducting an operation.

“As alleged, on October 1 2015, the JMPD officials were conducting an operation next to Bara taxi rank, checking the roadworthy status of the taxis,” she said.

“A certain taxi approached the police. The driver did not stop when stopped by the police officers and instead it sped off. A JMPD official, Donald Mpangela, shot at the fleeing taxi. Unfortunately, a woman who was seated in the back seat was shot in her back and taken to hospital for treatment.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Crime busters restore tranquillity in the Cape's gang hotspot

Hanover Park in the Cape Flats is well-known for its gun violence with gang-related shootings happening almost daily.
News
5 hours ago

'He died trying to protect his daughter and wife' — family of slain attorney

The family of a well-known Mpumalanga attorney who was attacked and fatally shot during an armed robbery at this home on Monday suffered double blow ...
News
8 hours ago

Police constable arrested after shooting at Nkandla petrol station

A constable from the Nkandla police station in northern KwaZulu-Natal has been remanded in custody while the Independent Police Investigative ...
News
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'I don't have anything to hide': Malema as Zondo guns for EFF leader, allies News
  2. Straight to the cop: Zondo zeroes in on Bheki Cele News
  3. Ex-president's wife wants out, accuses him of 'hiding his wealth' News
  4. 'Zondo vul'igate' - Julius Malema responds to reported investigations by the ... South Africa
  5. 'They can go to Absa': Lucky Montana as Zondo follows the money in Prasa graft ... News

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X