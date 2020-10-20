'It was like Texas': Addo guest house robbery victims describe bullets flying

The man shot in the stomach at a bed and breakfast guest house outside Addo in the Eastern Cape on Friday threw his brandy and Coke at one of the balaclava-clad men just before they robbed him.

As he hurled his drink at the man, another assailant shot him in his upper stomach — just missing some of his vital organs.

Five people — including the owners of the Eastern Cape establishment — were seated in the braai area of the guest house at about 8.30pm when one of them noticed the five suspects crawling on the ground towards them.

“I didn’t realise they were armed. I tried to get the first guy with the glass but instead ended up getting shot by another person on my right,” the victim, who does not want his identity revealed, said.

The man said it took him about 45 seconds to realise he had been shot.

“I had [slumped] over and then stood up. I then realised something was not right and made my way back to the braai area.

“It was a home invasion as they came to steal stuff. It just did not go their way.”

Asked what it felt like to be shot, he jokingly said: “It is lekker. You should try it sometime.”

He said this was the first time he had been shot and he had no intention of being shot again.

“Seriously though, it is a strange feeling.”

He was discharged from hospital on Monday.

The robbers fled after a guest opened fire on them when they tried to accost him.

The armed guest was grazed by a bullet during his firefight with the gang.