South Africa

KZN parolee sentenced to 15 years for 'pretending' to be a hitman

20 October 2020 - 11:23
Morris Mdu Mkhungo was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for pretending to be a hired killer.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

A 46-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for intimidation after pretending to be a hitman and threatening to kill a woman.

Morris Mdu Mkhungo appeared in the Umlazi magistrate's court on Monday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said Mkhungo was arrested by members of the Durban serious organised crime unit in January 2019.

"It is alleged Mkhungo pretended to be a hitman who was hired to kill the complainant. He phoned and sent text messages to her, demanding cash so he would not carry out the hit."

Mhlongo said Mkhungo terrorised a number of victims throughout 2018, instructing them to deposit cash via money market or e-wallet.

"The matter was reported to the police and a thorough investigation was conducted. Upon his arrest, it was established there were number of victims who paid cash to Mkhungo."

It was further established that Mkhungo was a repeat offender who was out on parole.

"The court sent him back to prison to finish his 10 year sentence while he was attending this case. He appeared in the Umlazi magistrate’s court several times until he was sentenced," Mhlongo said.  

TimesLIVE

