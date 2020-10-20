Minute by minute: how Keamohetswe Seboko drowned in school pool

At the beginning of the year, the Gauteng education department was hit by a flood of traumatic events — bullying, rape, brutal attacks, killings and drownings.

Keamohetswe Seboko was one of those affected. The 13-year-old pupil died while swimming at Laerskool Bekker, Magaliesburg.

This is a timeline of what happened.

According to a forensic report compiled by law firm Ndobela Lamola Incorporated, analysis of video footage of January 15, starting from 3pm, revealed what happened. The report was handed to the boy's family last week.

At 3pm, the learners were swimming, as per the educators’ statements.

Between 2.58pm and 3.39pm, boys finished their swimming session and girls entered the pool area with an adult, Linda Jordaan, a teacher at the school.

“According to evidence gathered during the investigation, about 70 boys were swimming in the school’s pool at the same time,” the report said.

The girl’s swimming session lasted about 25 minutes. During the session, a girl told Jordaan there was a boy inside the pool, and she responded by looking around, but she did not see anything.