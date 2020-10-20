Senekal: Bail bid of Brendin Horner's alleged murderers to continue

When the two accused, Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, were arrested just days after Horner’s murder, they were found to have slight abrasions on their elbows.

Blood analysis will confirm whether the blood samples taken from the scene link them to the crime.

The body of 21-year-old Horner was found earlier in October. His lifeless body had been tied to a fence and he had a rope around his neck. He had been repeatedly stabbed on the head, shoulder, arm and his hands. He also had cuts on his right thigh, leading police to believe he had been dragged on the gravel road. His post-mortem revealed he died of strangulation.

Horner’s vehicle was found abandoned a few kilometres from where his body was found.

Police had at least two witnesses who placed the accused at the scene. One said she saw them, along with a third unidentified man, walking from the same direction where Horner’s bakkie was later found abandoned. One of them had bloodstained clothes.

Another claimed to have heard them casually discussing the murder at a local tavern, even showing off a wallet and cellphone that they had reportedly taken from Horner.

Myburgh said Horner’s wallet was yet to be found.

Police are confident they have arrested the culprits, adding that bloody clothes were found at the home of Mahlamba. According to Myburgh, some of the bloodied clothing was found stashed in a freezer.