South Africa

Senekal witness threatened by 'suspect's relative'

Safety concern for woman who came forward with crucial information

20 October 2020 - 14:11 By Tankiso Makhetha
Tensions have run high in the Free State town of Senekal since the first appearance of two suspects accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner. On Tuesday it was alleged that one of the witnesses in the case has received death threats.
Tensions have run high in the Free State town of Senekal since the first appearance of two suspects accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner. On Tuesday it was alleged that one of the witnesses in the case has received death threats.
Image: ALON SKUY​

A brother-in-law of one of the two men accused of murdering Brendin Horner at a Paul Roux farm allegedly called and threatened one of the witnesses in the case. 

This was revealed during the bail application of Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetja Mahlamba in the Senekal magistrate's court on Tuesday. 

Without revealing the name of the brother-in-law, Capt Gerhardus Myburgh told the court while being cross examined that Matlaletsa’s brother-in-law allegedly threatened one of the witnesses. 

He told the court he did not wish to disclose the identity of the person who allegedly threatened the witness because investigations were currently at an early and sensitive stage. 

Before the hearing resumed, Myburgh said he had received a call from the witness, who told him she had received death threats over the weekend.

Senekal murder case witness received death threats

The police officer investigating the murder of a Paul Roux farm manager has told the court that one of the witnesses in the matter will need to be ...
News
1 hour ago

“Yesterday morning I received a call from the witness. She raised a concern that she was in Phuthaditjhaba (QwaQwa) for a funeral on Saturday and received threats that if she continued to give statements to police, her life would be in danger and she wouldn’t see December,” Myburgh told the court.

“We are concerned for her safety and we are working towards getting her into a witness protection programme,” Myburgh said. 

The police had at least two witnesses who placed the accused at the scene. One said she saw the two accused, together with a third unidentified man, walking from the same direction where Horner’s bakkie was found abandoned. One had bloodstained clothes.

Another witness claimed to have heard the two accused casually discussing the murder at a local tavern, even showing off a wallet and cellphone they had reportedly taken from Horner.

Myburgh said Horner’s wallet was yet to be found.

Senekal: Bail bid of Brendin Horner's alleged murderers to continue

The lawyers of the two men accused of the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner have asked the court for at least two days to cross-examine a police ...
News
6 hours ago

He said when the pair was arrested on October 3, a day after Horner’s murder, they were found to have slight abrasions on their elbows.

Myburgh told the court  blood analysis would confirm whether the blood samples taken from the scene linked them to the crime.  

Matlaletsa and Mahlamba are accused of murdering Horner on October 2 and they were arrested a day later. 

Horner’s body had been tied to a fence and he had a rope around his neck. He had been repeatedly stabbed on the head, shoulder, arm and hands.

He also had cuts on his right thigh, leading police to believe he had been dragged on a gravel road. The post-mortem revealed he died of strangulation. 

Matlaletsa and Mahlamba are accused of killing Horner after he caught them allegedly trying to steal livestock.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Confronting white supremacy and 'taking over the banks': EFF reflects on Senekal 'success'

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu on Sunday praised the opposition party's supporters after demonstrations in the small town of Senekal in the Free ...
Politics
1 day ago

'Why didn't they fetch me? I'm an old man': Father of slain Senekal farm manager speaks

Robert Horner says he is disgusted by the brutal murder of his son Brendin.
News
1 day ago

Man with illegal firearm arrested as crowds gather in Senekal for bail hearing of murder suspects

One person has been arrested after being found in possession of an illegal firearm at a roadblock just outside Senekal in the Free State on Friday ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I don't have anything to hide': Malema as Zondo guns for EFF leader, allies News
  2. Straight to the cop: Zondo zeroes in on Bheki Cele News
  3. Ex-president's wife wants out, accuses him of 'hiding his wealth' News
  4. 'Zondo vul'igate' - Julius Malema responds to reported investigations by the ... South Africa
  5. 'They can go to Absa': Lucky Montana as Zondo follows the money in Prasa graft ... News

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X