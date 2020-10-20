Senekal witness threatened by 'suspect's relative'

A brother-in-law of one of the two men accused of murdering Brendin Horner at a Paul Roux farm allegedly called and threatened one of the witnesses in the case.

This was revealed during the bail application of Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetja Mahlamba in the Senekal magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Without revealing the name of the brother-in-law, Capt Gerhardus Myburgh told the court while being cross examined that Matlaletsa’s brother-in-law allegedly threatened one of the witnesses.

He told the court he did not wish to disclose the identity of the person who allegedly threatened the witness because investigations were currently at an early and sensitive stage.

Before the hearing resumed, Myburgh said he had received a call from the witness, who told him she had received death threats over the weekend.