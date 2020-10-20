Senzo Meyiwa's family not aware of alleged discovery of gun used to kill the soccer player

The family of slain Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa says they have not received any information from the police regarding the reported discovery of a firearm that was allegedly used to kill him.

This comes after News24 on Tuesday reported that police had made a breakthrough in Meyiwa’s murder case.

“News24 can also reveal that the police have identified the man who allegedly fired the shots that killed Meyiwa in October 2014,” it said.

It stated the team investigating Meyiwa’s case had interviewed a prisoner believed to be linked to the soccer player’s murder.

The man, according to News24, is currently serving a 30-year jail term for the murder of a Johannesburg taxi boss.