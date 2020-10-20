Swimming ban lifted at most Durban beaches after more than 200 days

Durban residents can finally take a dip in the ocean after they were unable to do so for more than 200 days due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Most beaches in the greater Durban area are open for swimming.

Swimming was prohibited since lockdown was imposed in March.

eThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela told TimesLIVE that most beaches started permitting swimming from Friday last week.