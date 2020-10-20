South Africa

Swimming ban lifted at most Durban beaches after more than 200 days

20 October 2020 - 09:34 By Suthentira Govebder
Swimming is now allowed at most Durban beaches
Image: 123RF/Chrisvanlennephoto

Durban residents can finally take a dip in the ocean after they were unable to do so for more than 200 days due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Most beaches in the greater Durban area are open for swimming.

Swimming was prohibited since lockdown was imposed in March.

eThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela told TimesLIVE that most beaches started permitting swimming from Friday last week.

These include Umdloti, Ansteys, the central beaches and Amanzimtoti main beach from 6am to 6pm.

He said the remainder of the beaches would be open for swimming from October 30.

Expression Durban, a cycle and surf shop located at Addington Beach, posted on Facebook: “We certainly did a double take having not seen the flag demarcating the bathing areas since before lockdown.

“But we can now believe what we see – swimming is now allowed on the Durban beachfront.

“Perfect timing as summer is getting nearer and nothing beats a refreshing dunk in the Indian Ocean.”

The move has received mixed reaction from Facebook users.

Some expressed concern about social distances while others described it as the “best news ever”.

TimesLIVE

