Bushiri and wife to spend two nights in jail as bail application postponed to Friday

An army of men wearing black suits, and others in camouflage regalia with a “Major 1 troop” inscription, lined up in front of the court building.

One of the supporters, Lethiwe Ndlovu, said she woke up at 5am to support “father” Bushiri.

“My father has never done anything wrong that is why every time we will always stand with him. I support my father all the time, he has never done anything to anyone, I love him so much, if you touch him it's like you have touched me,” she said.

Another supporter, who didn't want to be named, said she was there to support Bushiri because of the positive affect he had on her life.

“I am here to support my spiritual father and mother. In the past five years since I have been under their mentorship, they have affected my life positively, in every way; academically, spiritually, so I am here to stand with them. At the moment I don't have information about the case but I’m here to say let justice prevail,” she said.

In a statement released by the church after court proceedings, Bushiri said he was disappointed that the bail application was postponed.

“We are unhappy about what we feel is a weaponisation of the criminal justice system,” the statement read.