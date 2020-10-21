COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Zimbabwe receives PPE from India and S.Korea
Zimbabwe receives PPE from India and S.Korea
I would like to thank our great friends from India and South Korea for their generations donations of crucial medical and protective equipment. This spirit of solidarity is saving lives and we look forward to further broadening & deepening these special relationships. pic.twitter.com/C60qLW6g2J— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 21, 2020