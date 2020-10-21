South Africa

Four killed in truck collision in Western Cape

21 October 2020 - 07:54 By TimesLIVE
Four people died when two trucks collided head-on in the Western Cape early on Wednesday morning. File image
Four people died when two trucks collided head-on in the Western Cape early on Wednesday morning. File image
Image: 123RF/ Pumidol Leelerdsakulvong

Two trucks collided head-on in an accident on the N1 between Beaufort West and Three Sisters in the early hours on Wednesday.

Four people have been reported dead, said Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, spokesperson for Western Cape minister of transport and public works, Bonginkosi Madikizela.

Both vehicles caught fire.

The road was temporarily closed.

Motorists were advised to use the alternative route Aberdeen-Graaff Reinet-Murraysburg and back onto the N1.

One lane has since been reopened.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Hundreds gather to mourn family of 13 killed in KZN minibus crash

Hundreds of mourners gathered at Zidweni in the Bulwer area of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Saturday to pay their final respects to 13 members of ...
News
3 days ago

IN PICTURES | Truck crashes into hair salon, among spate of Joburg crashes

Four people from a hair salon were injured when the driver of a truck lost control of the vehicle, crashing into the busy parlour in a suburb south ...
News
1 month ago

Two-truck collision in Tarlton kills four people

Four men were killed on Wednesday when the truck they were travelling in crashed into the side of a larger truck on the R24 in Tarlton, Johannesburg.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Straight to the cop: Zondo zeroes in on Bheki Cele News
  2. Ex-president's wife wants out, accuses him of 'hiding his wealth' News
  3. 'Zondo vul'igate' - Julius Malema responds to reported investigations by the ... South Africa
  4. 'I don't have anything to hide': Malema as Zondo guns for EFF leader, allies News
  5. Chinese bakkie won’t be called the 'Poer' in SA news

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X