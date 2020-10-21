South Africa

'I cannot confirm or deny there is a gun linked to Senzo murder,' says Bheki Cele

21 October 2020 - 14:45
Senzo Meyiwa was killed in 2014 and the police have been criticised for not solving the case after so many years.
Senzo Meyiwa was killed in 2014 and the police have been criticised for not solving the case after so many years.
Image: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

Police minister Bheki Cele has said that if the gun used to murder Bafana Bafana keeper Senzo Meyiwa has been found, it should be used to solve the case.

“The gun found shouldn't make the news, it should finalise and resolve the case,” he said.

Cele declined to give an update or confirm whether a gun and the suspect linked to the murder had been found.

“It's a pity that you have to answer things that you are not responsible for ... I heard that it was leaked so how do you expect the minister to answer on leaked issues, so I will leave them leaked,” he said.

He was responding to questions by journalists on Wednesday after a News24 article which alleged Meyiwa's 2014 murder has been linked to a man now serving time for murdering a taxi boss and that the gun used was already in police custody.

Cele was in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, where premier Sihle Zikalala and the province's executive council held a meeting on crime in the province.

Zikalala said that presentations at the engagement painted a grim picture and showed the seriousness and escalating levels of crime in the province.

“What was more concerning was that there are areas which in the past 10 years or more have featured continuously on the national list of leading stations when it comes to crimes such as murder and sexual assault,” said Zikalala.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Another breakthrough but no arrest': SA weighs in on latest development in Senzo Meyiwa case

The latest development in the murder of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has opened up old wounds among people online.
News
6 hours ago

Senzo Meyiwa's family not aware of alleged discovery of gun used to kill the soccer player

The family of slain Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa says they have not received any information from the police regarding the reported ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Straight to the cop: Zondo zeroes in on Bheki Cele News
  2. Ex-president's wife wants out, accuses him of 'hiding his wealth' News
  3. 'Zondo vul'igate' - Julius Malema responds to reported investigations by the ... South Africa
  4. Chinese bakkie won’t be called the 'Poer' in SA news
  5. 'I don't have anything to hide': Malema as Zondo guns for EFF leader, allies News

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X