South Africa

'Matrics have been through enough': MEC urges Eskom not to impose power cuts during exams

21 October 2020 - 13:06
Nearly 10,000 Western Cape grade 12 pupils write practical examinations on Wednesday and Thursday. File photo.
Nearly 10,000 Western Cape grade 12 pupils write practical examinations on Wednesday and Thursday. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer says the department of basic education has engaged with power utility Eskom not to impose power cuts when nearly 10,000 grade 12 pupils write practical examinations on Wednesday and Thursday.

The exams are in information technology (IT) and computer applications technology (CAT).

Schäfer said this was to ensure there is no repeat of last year's blackouts, which “wreaked havoc across the country during these practical exams”.

“I urge Eskom to put contingency measures in place to avoid a repeat of last year's disruption. Our matrics have been through enough this year. It is not fair to cause them more anxiety with blackouts,” the MEC said.

Eskom has not imposed load-shedding in weeks, but the MEC said it remain an ever-present threat.

Matrics warned supplementary exams are only in June if they contract virus

Parties, described by experts as potential super-spreader events, are fuelling a coronavirus surge in Nelson Mandela Bay.
News
6 hours ago

Schäfer said examinations teams will monitor the situation and will be on standby to implement necessary measures should schools experience planned or unplanned power outages.

In a case of planned power cuts, pupils will be required to remain in the examination centre until power is restored. She said they may not communicate with one another.

Exams disrupted by more than two hours of unscheduled power outages may be postponed.

“If after two hours, the power supply has not been restored, the examination must be rescheduled in consultation with the Western Cape education department's examinations administration directorate,” she said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Take the wheel: Bus driver suspended after letting pupil drive

A bus driver has been suspended - and the company he worked for has lost its government transport contract - after he let a Grade 10 pupil drive the ...
News
19 hours ago

Matric balls sacrificed to avoid the risk of Covid-19 infections

For anyone in their final year the matric ball is probably the biggest social event on the school calendar, but thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic many ...
News
4 days ago

Matrics to sit for final exams from November 5

Grade 12 pupils across the country will start writing the 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations on November 5.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Straight to the cop: Zondo zeroes in on Bheki Cele News
  2. Ex-president's wife wants out, accuses him of 'hiding his wealth' News
  3. 'Zondo vul'igate' - Julius Malema responds to reported investigations by the ... South Africa
  4. Chinese bakkie won’t be called the 'Poer' in SA news
  5. 'I don't have anything to hide': Malema as Zondo guns for EFF leader, allies News

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X