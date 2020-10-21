South Africa

School sports are back — kind of, and with 'lots of conditions'

Basic education department has allowed contact sports to resume, but only for training and without actual physical contact

Matthew Savides Night news editor
21 October 2020 - 17:59
Contact sport training at schools may resume - provided Covid-19 safety measures are observed and that there is no physical contact.
Image: 123RF/razihusin

Soccer, rugby and other contact sports may resume at SA's schools with immediate effect — but only for training and with various Covid-19 controls in place.

The basic education department gazetted new regulations on Wednesday, paving the way for school sports to resume in earnest. However, department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said there were “lots of conditions”.

Other extra-murals, including choir, moot court, debates and speech contests are also allowed to resume.

“Contact sport training may resume ... provided that all social distancing, hygiene and safety measures are observed and that there is no physical contact between participants during training,” the regulations state.

They continue that the school is responsible for keeping a register of all officials and pupils from visiting schools who are attending training or a school event.

The register must contain:

  • full names;
  • residential addresses;
  • cellphone number, telephone number or e-mail address; and
  • contact details of people living in the same residence as the person attending training or a school event.

According to the regulations, the sports that are permitted have an audience — but also under strict conditions.

Among the regulations are that the number of people in the sporting venues, change rooms or training areas must not be more than 50% of the capacity of the venue, with everyone observing the social distancing requirements.

“Schools that compete in interschool format must adhere to the limitation of 250 people or less, in the case of an indoor activity, and 500 or less in the case of an outdoor activity ... provided that no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue is used, with people observing the social distancing requirements,” the regulations state.

Face masks must be worn by all those entering the sporting venues, change rooms or training area, “except when participating in training or matches”.

Sanitiser, with a minimum 70% alcohol content, must be available.

“All windows and doors must remain open, where feasible, to ensure adequate ventilation, social distancing must be maintained at all times, and the sharing of water bottles, energy drinks and other drinks is not allowed,” the regulations state.

The regulations, signed by minister Angie Motshekga, say pupils can travel across provincial borders for “national championships and tournaments for non-contact sport”, provided that Covid-19 protocols are followed.

TimesLIVE

