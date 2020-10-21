School sports are back — kind of, and with 'lots of conditions'

Soccer, rugby and other contact sports may resume at SA's schools with immediate effect — but only for training and with various Covid-19 controls in place.

The basic education department gazetted new regulations on Wednesday, paving the way for school sports to resume in earnest. However, department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said there were “lots of conditions”.

Other extra-murals, including choir, moot court, debates and speech contests are also allowed to resume.

“Contact sport training may resume ... provided that all social distancing, hygiene and safety measures are observed and that there is no physical contact between participants during training,” the regulations state.