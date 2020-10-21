Senekal bail bid: 5 things you need to know about the Brendin Horner murder case so far

Suspects in the murder of Senekal farm manager Brendin Horner appeared before the Senekal magistrate's court on Tuesday as their bail bid continued. Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa were arrested on Saturday, October 3 after Horner was murdered on Thursday, October 1.

The suspects have already appeared before the court twice in the last two weeks.

Here are five important details you need to know about the case so far:

Brendin Horner's death

The 21-year old was last seen on October 1 by his father. He had paid him a visit at the DeRots farm, which is owned by Gilly Scheepers. He left at 7pm but his girlfriend later raised the alarm after he didn't return home.

Brendin and his father Robbie were both employed by Scheepers.