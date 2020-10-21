Senekal bail bid: 5 things you need to know about the Brendin Horner murder case so far
Suspects in the murder of Senekal farm manager Brendin Horner appeared before the Senekal magistrate's court on Tuesday as their bail bid continued. Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa were arrested on Saturday, October 3 after Horner was murdered on Thursday, October 1.
The suspects have already appeared before the court twice in the last two weeks.
Here are five important details you need to know about the case so far:
Brendin Horner's death
The 21-year old was last seen on October 1 by his father. He had paid him a visit at the DeRots farm, which is owned by Gilly Scheepers. He left at 7pm but his girlfriend later raised the alarm after he didn't return home.
Brendin and his father Robbie were both employed by Scheepers.
Police received a call on Friday morning after his body was found in an open space at the DeRots Farm.
Brig Motantsi Makhele said Horner had injuries on his head and face and was tied to a pole with a rope around his neck. Police seized a knife from the scene and his Toyota Hilux was later found abandoned near Duikfontein Farm in Paul Roux. It had bloodstains.
Suspects
Senekal police nabbed Mahlamba and Matlaletsa at Fateng tse Ntho in Paul Roux. Makhele said bloodied clothes and shoes were found and taken for forensic tests. He said the men were suspected to be stock thieves and that Horner might have spotted them before his murder.
The suspects appeared in court briefly for the first time on October 6 and their matter was postponed to Friday October 16, when they pleaded not guilty. Police said they were confident about the arrests, saying they had two witnesses who placed the two at the scene of Horner's murder.
The 21-year-old girlfriend of murder accused, Skwetja Mahlamba, has proclaimed his innocence, alleging she had a solid alibi for where he was on the night farm manager Brendin Horner was murdered. Horner's body was found tied to a farm gate after he was killed by unknown attackers on October 2 2020.
On Tuesday, their lawyers asked the court to grant them at least two days to cross-examine the police investigator who wants the state to deny the suspects bail. Capt Gerhardus Myburgh told the court on Friday that blood samples taken from inside and outside Horner's Toyota Hilux revealed that the blood was of three men.
Violent protests
Emotions ran high inside and outside the court after the first court appearance of Mahlamba and Matlaletsa. Angry farmers damaged court property as they forced entry into the police cells where the pair were kept. They were demanding that the suspects be handed over to them.
Outside the court, another group of protesters overturned and set alight a police van in protest against Horner's murder. Two men alleged to have been involved in the unrest were arrested and were released on R15,000 bail each on Monday.
A father's pain
Robert Horner broke his silence on Sunday in an interview with eNCA and expressed his disgust at the men who allegedly murdered his son. He said his son had helped him with his car troubles before encountering his killers.
He said he knew something bad had happened when he learnt that he had not come home to his girlfriend. He described his son as a hardworking man who wanted to live a normal life.
“He was a poor guy, he was working for Gilly Scheepers. He didn't have money. He wanted to live a normal life,” he said.
Bheki Cele speaks
Police and state security ministers Bheki Cele and Ayanda Dlodlo visited the Horner family on Wednesday last week to convey their condolences and commit to securing justice for the bereaved community. Cele admitted that more work was needed to enforce the rule of law.
The minister also interacted with farmworkers and owners at the Meets Agricultural Union Hall. They gave the minister a memorandum which contained grievances by the farming community. They included allegations of police involvement in criminal activities in the area.
Politicians including DA leader John Steenhuisen also weighed in on the matter and called on the government to give farm murders the attention they deserve. He said the rural community lives “under siege” from criminals who prey on them daily.
21-year-old Brendin Horner was found brutally killed near Paul Roux in the Free State on October 2 2020. While two suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing, investigations are ongoing. MultimediaLIVE takes a closer look at the young farmer's death which has caused chasms in the local community.