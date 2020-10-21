South Africa

Unborn baby among 13 killed in horrific truck and taxi crash

21 October 2020 - 11:06 By Orrin Singh
An unborn child was among those killed in the crash in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
An unborn child was among those killed in the crash in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Supplied

Thirteen people, including an unborn baby, have been killed in a horrific head-on collision between a taxi and a truck on the R66 between Ulundi and Melmoth, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Lucky Sibisi of KwaZulu Private Ambulance said the accident happened at around 8am on Wednesday.

"Thirteen people have been killed, including an unborn baby who came out of the mother due to the impact of the collision. Four others have been critically injured. At least three of the taxi passengers were burnt beyond recognition," Sibibi said. 

Sibisi said the taxi was reportedly heading for Durban from Nongoma while the truck had been traveling towards Vryheid from Melmoth.

The truck driver also died in the crash.

This is the second recent major accident in the province.

Two weeks ago 13 members of the Mndali family lost their lives in a taxi crash in the Kilmun area of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

The relatives had all been returning from a traditional ceremony at the time.

They were laid to rest on Saturday.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Wails of anguish as hundreds of mourners attend funeral of family wiped out in taxi crash

Wails of anguish echoed through a large open tent on a sports ground at Zidweni in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands as 13 coffins lay before hundreds of ...
News
3 days ago

Taxi driver allegedly fleeing from traffic police crashes into pupils, killing two

Two matric pupils from the Makhosana Manzini High School in Bushbuckridge died in a tragic accident on Monday, shortly after writing a preliminary ...
News
1 week ago

One dead, up to 18 injured in Joburg taxi crash

One man was killed and between 15 and 18 others injured on Tuesday when a taxi crashed on Aureole Road in Northriding, Johannesburg.
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Straight to the cop: Zondo zeroes in on Bheki Cele News
  2. Ex-president's wife wants out, accuses him of 'hiding his wealth' News
  3. 'Zondo vul'igate' - Julius Malema responds to reported investigations by the ... South Africa
  4. Chinese bakkie won’t be called the 'Poer' in SA news
  5. 'I don't have anything to hide': Malema as Zondo guns for EFF leader, allies News

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X