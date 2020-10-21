'We don't want to scare you': Mkhize warns of Covid 'resurgence'

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is worried about SA’s Covid-19 trajectory, particularly following a recent spike in the Western Cape.

In a statement shared on his official Twitter account, Mkhize - who is in isolation after he and his wife, Dr May Mkhize, tested positive for Covid-19 at the weekend - said his fears come after reading and analysing epidemiological reports.

He said the rate of infections and deaths would “inform the recommendations” that his department took to the National Coronavirus Council.

“As the minister of health, I cannot help but be concerned,” he said.

“Fellow South Africans, when we emphasise that the risk of a resurgence remains high, we do not do so to instil fear in you. As government, we have a responsibility to alert you when we see concerning trends. It would be irresponsible of us to ignore ‘small flames’ that we see redeveloping in some parts of the country.”