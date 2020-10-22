Breakthrough in White River attorney's murder case as two men arrested

Police have made a breakthrough in the murder of White River attorney Gerrit Stander, who was attacked and stabbed during an armed robbery at his home on Monday.

On Thursday, two men, aged 26 and 30, were arrested in connection with the murder of the 38-year-old, said police spokesperson, Capt Lloyd Ramovha. The pair was arrested after selling goods stolen during the robbery at Stander's home.

“On Thursday a joint team received information of a transaction to sell off the stolen loot. The Hawks, together with detectives, swiftly assembled and went to the meeting place where they managed to observe the transaction which lead to the arrest of the suspects.

“One cellular phone, an Apple iPad and the sewing machine, which were all positively linked to the case, were seized during the operation,” said Ramovha.

The men are expected to appear in the White River magistrate's court on Monday.

Investigations continue.

Stander was described as a humble, down to earth, family man who loved children. He leaves his wife and eight-year-old daughter, according to his brother, Christiaan Stander.

“He loved children dearly. If there was a child in need, my brother was always there to lend a hand, even in his legal profession. He loved his daughter with everything. The reason he fought them [the intruders] to the last minute was to protect her and his wife. That's why he put up such a huge fight,” he said.

Asked if the wife had been coping after the attack, Christiaan said she was not.

“She is deeply traumatised, distraught. She does not believe that he is really gone,” he said.

The family had earlier said arrests would not bring back their loved one, but could help others from falling victim of similar crime.

“It's never going to bring back Gerrit, but deep down in our hearts, we do want justice even if it's not for us, but for these people to be taken off the streets so this doesn’t happen to anyone again, that's our wish,” added Stander.

