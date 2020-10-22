Brown locusts a big threat ... if they reach flying stage, they will decimate cereal crops

If the brown locusts hatch and fly in the Sarah Baartman and Chris Hani districts, the pests will swiftly move eastward, clearing out any cereal crops in their path.

This is according to Agri EC chair Doug Stern, after the revelation that a brown locust outbreak has hit the drought-ravaged districts, affecting about 127 farms.

“There is a hell of a lot of them. It is a big problem,” Stern said.

However, he said there was a positive to the outbreak.

“After such an outbreak some good rain usually follows and we could then be heading for a good season next year,” he said.

Farms in Middelburg, Graaff-Reinet, Aberdeen, Cradock, Nieu Bethesda, Pearston and Jansenville were affected.

According to departmental entomologist Nolitha Skenjana, the locusts, which feast on grasses and cereals, often causing widespread devastation, are now considered to be at stage 1 of their development, with some moving into stage 2.

This was confirmed by Stern, who said the pests had hatched but were not properly hopping at this stage.

“If they get to the flying stage, they will eat up any grazing and cereals they come across.”

It is predicted that the locusts will reach the flying stage in about 18 days.