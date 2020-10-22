South Africa

Cop who shot alleged hijacker dead is under investigation by Ipid

22 October 2020 - 20:07
The police watchdog Ipid is investigating the death of a man who was shot by a Durban metro cop on Thursday.
The  police watchdog Ipid is investigating the death of a man who was shot by a Durban metro cop on Thursday. 
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the death of a man who was shot by a Durban metro police officer on Thursday.

Spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the shooting took place when the officer drove to work in the morning.

“As alleged, the Durban metro police officer was on his way to work when three males tried to hijack him while he was stopped at the robots. He allegedly pulled out his service pistol and fired shots, fatally wounding the unknown civilian who was approaching the driver's door,” said Cola.

Ipid will issue a preliminary report on the outcome of the investigation.

“The investigation process is still at the preliminary stage. Ipid's investigation officer attended the crime scene. The firearm of the law enforcement officer has been taken for ballistic analysis [and the] postmortem date is yet to be determined. The preliminary report will determine the way forward in this matter,” she said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Ipid investigates death of KZN man allegedly shot by cop over affair

Police watchdog Ipid is investigating the death of a KwaZulu-Natal man who was allegedly shot by an officer who believed he was in a relationship ...
News
6 days ago

WATCH | Ipid investigating as cop assaulting shop manager is captured on CCTV

A police officer who was expected to appear in the Boksburg magistrate's court on Thursday after allegedly assaulting a Pick n Pay manager will ...
News
1 week ago

Former JMPD officer sentenced for 2015 Bara taxi rank shooting

A former JMPD officer who shot at a fleeing taxi, injuring a woman, has been sentenced to three years' imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Straight to the cop: Zondo zeroes in on Bheki Cele News
  2. Dear SA challenges decision to extend national state of disaster South Africa
  3. Chinese bakkie won’t be called the 'Poer' in SA news
  4. 'Some hysterical voices you simply must ignore': Thuli Madonsela South Africa
  5. Port Elizabeth woman, 64, dies after pit bull attack South Africa

Latest Videos

Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...
'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
X