COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Fort Hare university confirms 125 Covid-19 cases

October 22 2020 - 11:38

Scrap the 'red list' and allow all international travellers into SA, urges Western Cape

The Western Cape government has expressed disappointment over the department of home affairs' revised “red list”, saying it is killing the province's key source markets for tourism.

This week, the department reviewed the list of high-risk countries that are restricted from entering SA under the country’s level 1 lockdown rules.