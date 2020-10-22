COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Fort Hare university confirms 125 Covid-19 cases
October 22 2020 - 11:38
Scrap the 'red list' and allow all international travellers into SA, urges Western Cape
The Western Cape government has expressed disappointment over the department of home affairs' revised “red list”, saying it is killing the province's key source markets for tourism.
This week, the department reviewed the list of high-risk countries that are restricted from entering SA under the country’s level 1 lockdown rules.
October 22 2020 - 11:33
IN QUOTES | Cyril Ramaphosa defends lockdown: 'Economic contraction worse in some countries'
President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended SA's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, saying while it led to economic contraction, countries who took fewer measures to curb the spread of the virus, suffered even bigger losses.
He said this on Wednesday while responding to MPs who poked holes at his economic recovery plan announced last week.
October 22 2020 - 10:50
Red flags as SANDF spends millions on drug to 'treat Covid', despite no proof that it works
South Africa has paid more than R35m for a skin cancer-approved drug to treat Covid-19 infected patients, despite it being rejected by the country's health minister as a treatment for the virus.
The consignment, which was procured from Cuba by the defence force earlier this year, could cost taxpayers more than R180m in fruitless and wasteful expenditure.
October 22 2020 - 10:40
Hawks nab director of company over R4.8m fraud in OR Tambo Municipality
A 48-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday morning after her company allegedly defrauded the OR Tambo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape out of R4.8m, the Hawks said.
The woman, who is the sole director, is expected to appear in the specialised commercial crimes court sitting at Mthatha regional court on Thursday.
October 22 2020 - 08:30
Fort Hare university confirms 125 Covid-19 cases
The University of Fort Hare has announced that there are 125 confirmed Covid-19 cases at the Eastern Cape tertiary institution.
According to spokesperson Tandi Mapukata, the East London campus has 27 new cases — including 25 students, a driver and a security guard.
October 22 2020 - 07:56
Parties blamed as Covid-19 cases climb in Mangaung
Officials in the Bloemfontein-based Mangaung municipality are worried because of a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in the past week.
It attributed the spike to an increase in social gatherings, at which health and safety protocols are not followed.
“Social gatherings and parties over weekends have increased, with patrons ignoring health measures which can save lives. Scientists in the country have warned that the risk of a second wave still exists and is high, and this is evident in our city,” said municipal spokesperson, Andile Khedama.
October 22 2020 - 07:24
Covid testing and tracing campaign launched in Eastern Cape after students test positive
The health department in the Eastern Cape has launched a testing and tracing campaign after 30 Fort Hare University students tested positive for Covid-19.
The students tested positive amid allegations of non-compliance with level 1 regulations where masks were not worn, social distancing was not observed, and sanitising of hands not done at a tavern in Quigney, East London.
October 22 2020 - 06:44
Not just any mask will do — buffs and masks with valves are pretty ineffective
They may be more comfortable and easier to breathe through, but face masks with valves or vents, masks with a single layer of thin fabric and neck buffs are not effective in containing the droplets we expel when talking, sneezing or coughing.
That’s according to updated mask guidelines published by the trade, industry and competition department this month for the local clothing and textile industry, pertaining to the making of masks intended for use by the public.
October 22 2020 - 06:15
Bandile Masuku and Khusela Diko to face ANC disciplinary hearings
The ANC in Gauteng has resolved to refer the province’s axed health MEC Bandile Masuku and suspended presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko to the party’s disciplinary structures over their alleged role in PPE corruption and other tender irregularities.
ANC Gauteng provincial secretary Jacob Khawe made the announcement after a virtual meeting of the party’s provincial executive committee.