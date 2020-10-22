South Africa

Dissolution case: SCA grants Makana Municipality leave to appeal

22 October 2020 - 09:48 By Adrienne Carlisle
The Supreme Court of Appeal has granted the Makana Municipality leave to appeal the judgment ordering the provincial executive to dissolve the Makana municipal council and appoint an administrator.

Judge Igna Stretch earlier this year refused the municipality and the provincial executive leave to appeal her judgment.

The municipality, its executive mayor Mzukisi Mpahlwa and municipal manager Moppo Mene resorted to petitioning the SCA for leave to appeal. They may now proceed with their appeal to that court.

