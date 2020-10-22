Fort Hare university confirms 125 Covid-19 cases

The university now has 60 active cases, 61 recoveries, four fatalities with a total of 125 confirmed cases.

“The majority of the infected students are in the faculty of law, followed by management and commerce and a couple from health sciences,” Mapukata said on Wednesday.

“All are in the process of being taken to Bhisho Hospital isolation site which the province has generously offered to us.”

Two of the students have recovered and will be released from isolation.

DispatchLIVE