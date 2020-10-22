South Africa

French man arrested for clocking 176km/h on N3 highway

22 October 2020 - 20:50
A 43-year-old man with a French identity document was arrested by Mpumalanga traffic officers on Thursday.
This was after he was caught speeding on the N3 tollway between Heidelberg and Villers, according community safety spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.

“He was caught driving at 176km/h in a 120km/h zone. He was driving a Toyota SUV,” said Mmusi.

Another man was arrested on the same road.  

“In another case on the same road a 26-year-old man was arrested around 11am when his vehicle, a BMW sedan, was caught at 166km/h in a 120km/h zone,” said Mmusi.  

Two cases of excessive speeding were opened at Grootvlei police station, he said.

