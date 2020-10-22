'God of Major 1 is by our side': angry supporters speak out as Bushiris remain behind bars

Followers of Shepherd and Mary Bushiri have spoken out against the arrest of their “spiritual parents”, who are facing allegations of fraud, theft and money laundering.

The Bushiris remain behind bars after the state postponed their bail application to Friday.

The couple appeared before the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday after the arrest of Mary at the couple's home on Tuesday. Her husband and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church initially attempted to evade arrest, but handed himself over to the authorities on the same day.

The church updated thousands of Bushiri's supporters through its Facebook page on Wednesday.

“The magistrate will rule on the postponement on Friday and possibly the bail hearing. We are unhappy about what we feel is the weaponisation of the criminal justice system. The state reserves the right to arrest and prosecute, but surely they cannot always arrest and then claim they are not ready to arrest,” it said in a statement.