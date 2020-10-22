South Africa

Husband of one of businesswomen gunned down in Polokwane arrested

22 October 2020 - 10:28
One of the firearms seized during the raid.
One of the firearms seized during the raid.
Image: Saps

The husband of one of the businesswomen who were gunned down in Polokwane, Limpopo, earlier this month has been arrested, the police said on Thursday.

The 56-year-old man and four others were arrested on the East Rand in Gauteng in the early hours of Thursday, police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said.

Mojapelo said the husband was arrested at a hospital where he was admitted after allegedly attempting to commit suicide.

Tebogo Phuti, 35, and Makoena Johanna Leshabane, 46, were with a local property agent to view properties they were considering renting on October 10 when they were gunned down.

Paramedics said at the time that Phuti and Leshabane were “shot dead at point-blank range” and their vehicle was “riddled with numerous bullet holes”.

The Limpopo provincial investigating and tracking teams and Magama investigators conducted a well-co-ordinated intelligence-driven operation and succeeded in arresting the suspects at different addresses in Ekhuruleni, Elsburg, Katlehong and Germiston, Mojapelo said.

He said a red Hyundai Accent believed to have been used during the crime, two firearms, two magazines and 13 live rounds of ammunition were seized.

The suspects, aged between 25 and 56, will be charged with two counts of murder and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

They are expected to appear in the Polokwane magistrate's court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Police hunt for men who shot Polokwane women dead at point blank range

Police are still searching for four men behind the hit-style shooting of two women in Polokwane on Saturday.
News
1 week ago

In life and death: shocked families battle to make sense of ‘hit’ on two businesswomen

The close friends were gunned down outside a warehouse where they were looking at premises for their business
News
1 week ago

Two women shot 'execution-style' near KwaMashu clinic

The bodies of two women who were killed execution-style have been found by the police in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Straight to the cop: Zondo zeroes in on Bheki Cele News
  2. Dear SA challenges decision to extend national state of disaster South Africa
  3. Chinese bakkie won’t be called the 'Poer' in SA news
  4. 'Some hysterical voices you simply must ignore': Thuli Madonsela South Africa
  5. Port Elizabeth woman, 64, dies after pit bull attack South Africa

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X