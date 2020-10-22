KwaDukuza man plants banana trees in potholes in service delivery protest

Another resident, Bobby Reddy, said he was keen to take up the challenge.

“I will do the same. I am tired of the lack of service delivery. We deserve better,” he said.

A spaza shop owner in neighbouring Happy Valley, who did not want to be identified, said he and a few other locals have had to fill potholes themselves with stones and ash.

“I live here. Even though I don't have a car, I can't stand to see the state of our roads.”

KwaDukuza municipality spokesperson Sipho Mkhize said he visited the affected areas with technicians after the social media post.

He said the inspection showed that there are burst water pipes in the areas with potholes, which the iLembe district municipality had to repair before they attempted to do any work.

“The matter was not reported to us as KwaDukuza Municipality, so we wish to desist any suggestion that says we were told and kept quiet. We wish to place it on record that other potholes where there is no burst pipe issues have been attended to in the same community,” he said.