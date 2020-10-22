South Africa

More arrests to come in Mtwalume 'serial killer' murders, says KZN police commissioner

22 October 2020 - 06:30 By Lwandile Bhengu
The bodies of three of the six women murdered in Mtwalume were discovered close together while the others were found close by.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula says more arrests are imminent in connection with the series of murders in Mtwalume.

“Yes, we did identify other suspects, but we haven’t effected arrests yet. We are close to effecting arrests, which we will announce,” said Jula.

Jula was speaking to journalists on Wednesday at a provincial meeting on crime held by KZN premier Sihle Zikalala and the province’s executive council. The meeting was attended by police minister Bheki Cele who declined to comment when asked about developments in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

In August, the semirural town of Mtwalume on KZN’s south coast made headlines after the discovery of the bodies of six women. After the discovery of the fifth body. two men were taken in for questioning and subsequently charged with murder.

On the day Gcina Njilo and Mduduzi Khomo were set to appear in court, Khomo was found hanging in his cell. His death was ruled a suicide and Njilo was released due to lack of evidence.

A week later, the charred remains of a then unidentified woman were discovered on the side of the road. Jula told TimesLIVE at the time the body was not linked to the other five.

On Wednesday, Jula said that the body had since been identified, but he did not elaborate.

TimesLIVE

