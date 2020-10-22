South Africa

One of the men accused of murdering Brendin Horner granted bail

22 October 2020
The suspects in the Brendin Horner murder, Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba (closest to camera) and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, seen here during a bail hearing at the Senekal magistrate’s court.
One of the men linked to the murder of  21-year-old Brendin Horner, from Paul Roux in the Free State, was granted bail in the Senekal magistrate's court on Thursday.

Magistrate Deon van Rooyen granted Sekola Matlaletsa bail of R5,000.

Van Rooyen ordered that Matlaletsa must report to the Paul Roux police station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8am and 5pm.

Van Rooyen further ordered that he make no contact with the witnesses.

His co-accused, Sekwetja Mahlamba, remains behind bars after being denied bail.

The matter was postponed to December 1.

