Red flags as SANDF spends millions on drug to 'treat Covid', despite no proof that it works

South Africa has paid more than R35m for a skin cancer-approved drug to treat Covid-19 infected patients, despite it being rejected by the country's health minister as a treatment for the virus.

The consignment, which was procured from Cuba by the defence force earlier this year, could cost taxpayers more than R180m in fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

The Sunday Times has established that the South African Military Health Services (SAMHS) has already obtained 130,000 doses of interferon, a drug which was in March rejected by health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Documents seen by the Sunday Times have revealed that the payments to procure the drug were allegedly justified in the defence finance system as “vocational training services”.

A letter by one of the senior generals in the army raised a red flag about the procurement after the SANDF’s COO rejected the payment of invoices for consignments amounting to more than 700,000 doses meant to treat about 400,000 Covid-19 infected patients.