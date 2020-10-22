Renewal of Rondebosch Golf Club lease unjust to the poor: activist group

The City of Cape Town’s decision to renew the decade-long lease of Rondebosch Golf Club is blindingly short-sighted and has failed to address the city’s spatial inequalities brought about by its colonial and apartheid history, activist group Ndifuna Ukwazi has charged.

The group said it is aware of at least 1,682 objections that were submitted by the public, calling for the city not to renew the lease, but rather to redistribute this land, following a campaign by civil society groups for the land to be sensitively developed.

Michael Clark, researcher for Ndifuna Ukwazi, said the 45.99ha golf course is big enough to host 45 rugby fields or a small suburb. “Based on our feasibility study, the land leased to the Rondebosch Golf Club has the potential to build a new mixed income community including at least 1,433 affordable homes,” he said.

This week the city announced that it has approved the renewal of the lease in principle. In the new lease it has hiked its annual tariff tenfold from R920 a year to R10,000, and has also introduced a two-year cancellation clause to allow easy access to the property just in case it considers a different usage of the land.

The in-principle approval is on the city council’s agenda for October 29. The city said its spatial planning and environment as well as human settlement directorates have confirmed that golf course is not suitable for housing purposes at this point. The two-year cancellation clause built into the lease agreement would be used “should this position change”.