South Africa

SA records more than 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours for second day

22 October 2020 - 21:42 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 2,156 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.
Image: 123RF / maridav

For the second straight day, SA recorded more than 2,000 new cases of Covid-19.

According to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday, there are now 710,505 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country — an increase of 2,156 from the day before.

On Wednesday, Mkhize announced that there had been 2,055 new cases in the preceding 24 hours.

This comes a day after Mkhize warned of a possible “resurgence” of the coronavirus in SA.

On Thursday, Mkhize also announced that there had been 102 fatalities confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 18,846.

Of the new deaths, 20 were in last 24 to 48 hours, with the balance being historical deaths that had been verified since the release of Wednesday’s figures.

The statistics are based on 4,633,671 total tests to date, of which 25,788 were in the past 24-hour cycle.

TimesLIVE

