Sassa not taking new applications for R350 Covid-19 relief grant yet

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) is currently not taking new applications for the R350 Covid-19 relief grant.

This is according to Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi, who said the agency is waiting on directives from social development minister Lindiwe Zulu.

Letsatsi told Cape Talk on Wednesday that Sassa was not able to take new applications until it gets the green light from Zulu, who is set to issue directives in this regard by Friday at the latest.

“The long and short of it is, we are not taking new applications,” said Letsatsi. “This is not because we do not want to take new applications. We just have to get the directives from the minister in terms of the processes and methods.”

The R350 Covid-19 relief grant was extended last week by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his economic reconstruction and recovery plan address.