Scrap the 'red list' and allow all international travellers into SA, urges Western Cape

The Western Cape government has expressed disappointment over the department of home affairs' revised “red list”, saying it is killing the province's key source markets for tourism.

This week, the department reviewed the list of high-risk countries that are restricted from entering SA under the country’s level 1 lockdown rules.

The list of countries was cut from 60 to 22. Countries that are deemed high-risk on the list include the US, Germany, India and Brazil.

According to department, the review of the list was done in such a way that “it strikes a balance between saving lives and protecting livelihoods”.

No changes were made in terms of travellers from the continent. They are still allowed to visit the country subject to Covid-19 protocols.