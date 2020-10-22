Vaal High principal, teachers under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct

The Gauteng department of education on Thursday said it has appointed a law firm to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct at Vaal High School in Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said “a number of educators” at the school are under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct.

This after reports of sexual misconduct at the school went viral on social media in recent weeks.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on October 1 and interacted with the school management and some stakeholders.

“As a result, he needed to be provided with a report from the district on how to proceed with the matter. We can confirm that after receiving the report he decided that a law firm be appointed,” said Mabona.

The department would announce the outcome of the investigation and implement recommendations, he said.

TimesLIVE