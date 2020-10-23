9 cars for 100 cops: Crippling vehicle shortage hampering PE metro police’s work

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro police’s effectiveness has been hamstrung by having 19 of its fleet in for minor repairs, leaving more than 100 officers with only nine cars.

This was heard by councillors at a safety and security portfolio committee meeting in Port Elizabeth.

This has directly affected the force’s visibility in the Bay, with metro police chief Yolanda Faro saying that because of Covid-19 they were also mindful of not having too many officers in one car.

The force was also waiting for new cars it had ordered in the 2019/2020 financial year which ended in June, but the city’s fleet management services had not kept metro police bosses abreast with why the cars had still not been delivered, the committee heard.

Faro told councillors they also needed R2m to buy new cars which would help them patrol the city effectively.

She did not say how many cars they would buy with the proposed R2m.

In a report to the committee, safety and security executive director Keith Meyer said R2m had been reserved in the capital budget to purchase vehicles for the metro police.

Initially R300,000 was budgeted, but this later increased to R2m.

“The metro police are still waiting for fleet management services to deliver the new vehicles for the 2019/2020 financial year.

“Several e-mails were communicated regarding this and there’s been no response.

“For the 2020/2021 financial year the purchasing of two new bakkies for the metro police department was approved and submitted to fleet management services for further action and handling,” Meyer said.