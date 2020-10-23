'Cabinet supports the arrest of criminals involved in farm killings:' Jackson Mthembu

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu says the cabinet commended the police for arresting individuals implicated in the murder of farmers and farm workers across the country.

He was addressing the media on Thursday about the outcomes of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

“Cabinet fully supports the work of the SA police in arresting those committing heinous crimes which include the killing and maiming of farmers and farm workers throughout the country.

“The farming community is an integral part of our economy and crime on farms poses a threat not only to the safety of farmers and farm workers but also food security,” said Mthembu.

The minister also said the cabinet is fast-tracking the implementation of the revised rural safety strategy to respond to the security needs of rural communities and support socio-economic development.