COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Blood of recovered Covid-19 patients shows little benefit as treatment

October 23 2020 - 08:25

V&A Waterfront to offer drive-through Covid-19 testing for R850

Cape Town's V&A Waterfront has announced that it will offer visitors of all ages the convenience of a drive-through Covid-19 testing facility.

In partnership with Dis-Chem, the tourist attraction will launch the public facility on Saturday and it will cost R850 for a swab test.

The facility will operate between 9am and 4pm from Monday to Friday, and between 9am and 2pm on Saturday. Extended hours and Sundays are planned for December.