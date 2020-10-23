COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Blood of recovered Covid-19 patients shows little benefit as treatment
October 23 2020 - 08:25
V&A Waterfront to offer drive-through Covid-19 testing for R850
Cape Town's V&A Waterfront has announced that it will offer visitors of all ages the convenience of a drive-through Covid-19 testing facility.
In partnership with Dis-Chem, the tourist attraction will launch the public facility on Saturday and it will cost R850 for a swab test.
The facility will operate between 9am and 4pm from Monday to Friday, and between 9am and 2pm on Saturday. Extended hours and Sundays are planned for December.
October 23 2020 - 07:41
Blood of recovered COVID-19 patients shows little benefit as treatment
Using blood of recovered COVID-19 patients - or so-called convalescent plasma - as a potential treatment is of little benefit in helping hospitalised patients fight off the infection, according to results of a clinical trial in India.
Published in the BMJ British Medical Journal on Friday, the results show that convalescent plasma, which delivers antibodies from COVID-19 survivors to infected people, failed to reduce death rates or halt progression to severe disease.
The findings, from a study of more than 400 hospitalised COVID-19 patients, are a setback for a treatment that U.S. President Donald Trump touted in August as an "historic breakthrough". The United States and India have authorised convalescent plasma for emergency use.
Other countries, including Britain, are collecting donated plasma so that it could be widely rolled out if shown to be effective.
-REUTERS
October 23 2020 - 06:00
Many believe Covid-19 is exaggerated and declining, says survey
A new survey has revealed that there has been growing pandemic “fatigue” and complacency since lockdown rules were relaxed.
There has also been a reduced compliance with health measures among members of the public, thereby increasing the risk of exposure to Covid-19.
This is according to a survey conducted by the University of Johannesburg's (UJ's) centre for social change, in partnership with the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), which was done between July and September among almost 8,000 respondents.