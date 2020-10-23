Fire aftermath: Job loss fears for workers as Hertzogville farmers suffer heavy losses

Farm employees are anxious about job losses in the wake of heavy financial costs sustained by their employers after wildfires ravaged Hertzogville in the Free State this week.

Itumeleng Setsetse, 31, an employee at a farm in Hertzogville, told TimesLIVE there was extensive damage.

“We’ve never seen anything like this around here. I've worked at the farm for seven years. It was painful watching animals die so brutally.”

Packing bags of animal feed donated by well wishers with a colleague, he said: “What is left is for the owner to tell me what’s what. I don’t have any idea what's going to happen with my job.

“The staff accommodation burnt to the ground. I think I will have to move to their farmstead, depending on how things go.

“My life will change because I have no idea how I will take care of my three children and my wife.”