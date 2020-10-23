Firefighter injured as blazes wreak havoc in Northern Cape

A firefighter was injured and had to be rushed to hospital after runaway fires wreaked havoc in the Northern Cape on Thursday.

Sol Plaatje municipality spokesperson Sello Matsie said the firefighter suffered burn wounds to his arm and chest.

Matsie said the municipality was called out to help at around 8.30pm on Thursday when the fire hit parts of Jan Kempdorp and Warrenton. He said a water tank from the municipality was used to supply water to the firefighters to fill the skid units of farmers.

An estimated 150 firefighters and 50 vehicles were on the scene.

Emergency services were also in attendance.