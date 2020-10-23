South Africa

Firefighter injured as blazes wreak havoc in Northern Cape

23 October 2020 - 13:42 By Iavan Pijoos
More than 100,000 hectares of grazing land were damaged by the fires.
More than 100,000 hectares of grazing land were damaged by the fires.
Image: Sol Plaatje Municipality

A firefighter was injured and had to be rushed to hospital after runaway fires wreaked havoc in the Northern Cape on Thursday.

Sol Plaatje municipality spokesperson Sello Matsie said the firefighter suffered burn wounds to his arm and chest.

Matsie said the municipality was called out to help at around 8.30pm on Thursday when the fire hit parts of Jan Kempdorp and Warrenton. He said a water tank from the municipality was used to supply water to the firefighters to fill the skid units of farmers.

An estimated 150 firefighters and 50 vehicles were on the scene.

Emergency services were also in attendance.

WATCH | Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's 'fire brigade' song scores him a criminal charge from the DA

The DA has opened criminal charges against Julius Malema, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and party MP Nazier Paulsen.
Politics
9 hours ago

“The strong winds made it very difficult to fight the fire. Two helicopters bombed the fire with water," Matsie said

The fire was brought under control at around 2am on Friday. 

Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul who flew over the affected areas on Friday afternoon, said more than 100,000 hectares of grazing land were damaged.

He said a fresh fire broke out in Koopmansfontein in the province on Friday afternoon.

“All these veld fires are under control and we are containing them.”

Saul called on locals to be “extra vigilant”. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘The cow and her calf ... their lips, ears and eyes were burnt off … I shot them both’

Free State farmers count the cost - emotional and financial - of a blaze that reduced cattle and crops to ash
News
21 hours ago

Hundreds of animals put down as fires rip through Free State farms

Hundreds of cattle had to be euthanised to relieve their suffering from extensive injuries sustained during fires which caused havoc in the Free ...
News
2 days ago

'He is scarred for the rest of his life' — father of farmer burnt in Free State fire

A 25-year-old farmer who helped battle fires in Hertzogville, in the Free State, is fighting for his life in a Bloemfontein hospital.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Hawks nab director of company over R4.8m fraud in OR Tambo Municipality South Africa
  2. Dear SA challenges decision to extend national state of disaster South Africa
  3. 'Some hysterical voices you simply must ignore': Thuli Madonsela South Africa
  4. Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri earns over R500,000 a month South Africa
  5. New twist in Brendin Horner murder case, lawyers question 'circumstantial' ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...
X