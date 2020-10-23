Gauteng hospital CEO placed under 'precautionary transfer'

The CEO of Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Soweto, Gauteng, has been placed under "precautionary transfer" after being implicated in a case of misconduct, the Gauteng health department said on Friday.

Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the issues surrounding the case must be verified and a determination would be made accordingly.

Kekana said Ruth Mabyana had been moved from the hospital and Makabedi Makhetha would act in the position.

The hospital recently came under the spotlight after a patient was allegedly raped at the facility.

Acting heath MEC Jacob Mamabolo said the department would appoint an independent investigator to help finalise the matter following an internal preliminary report.

The matter had also been reported to the police .

Mamabolo said: "There is a need to urgently resolve the broader challenges at Bheki Mlangeni hospital and restore the confidence of the community in the facility’s capacity to continue providing much needed health-care services."

TimesLIVE