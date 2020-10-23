South Africa

Gauteng hospital CEO placed under 'precautionary transfer'

23 October 2020 - 10:45 By TimesLIVE
CEO Ruth Mabyana had been moved from Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital.
CEO Ruth Mabyana had been moved from Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital.
Image: Tyler Olson/ 123RF.com

The CEO of Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Soweto, Gauteng, has been placed under "precautionary transfer" after being implicated in a case of misconduct, the Gauteng health department said on Friday.

Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the issues surrounding the case must be verified and a determination would be made accordingly.

Kekana said Ruth Mabyana had been moved from the hospital and Makabedi Makhetha would act in the position.

The hospital recently came under the spotlight after a patient was allegedly raped at the facility.

Acting heath MEC Jacob Mamabolo said the department would appoint an independent investigator to help finalise the matter following an internal preliminary report.

The matter had also been reported to the police .

Mamabolo said: "There is a need to urgently resolve the broader challenges at Bheki Mlangeni hospital and restore the confidence of the community in the facility’s capacity to continue providing much needed health-care services."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gauteng ANC tells premier David Makhura to hire new health MEC

The ANC in Gauteng has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko and former health MEC Bandile Masuku to step aside while they face ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Gauteng health department probing two alleged rapes at its facilities

The Gauteng department of health is conducting an internal investigation into two allegations of rape at Charlotte Maxeke hospital and Stanza Bopape ...
News
2 weeks ago

Four more violent incidents by mental health patients at Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital

Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Soweto has recorded four more violent incidents by mental health patients since the stabbing to death by a ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Hawks nab director of company over R4.8m fraud in OR Tambo Municipality South Africa
  2. Dear SA challenges decision to extend national state of disaster South Africa
  3. 'Some hysterical voices you simply must ignore': Thuli Madonsela South Africa
  4. Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri earns over R500,000 a month South Africa
  5. New twist in Brendin Horner murder case, lawyers question 'circumstantial' ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...
X