'I am a millionaire-to-be, my prophet told me so': Bushiri congregant at court

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary and another accused, Landiwe Ntlokwana, are due to appear at the Pretoria magistrate's court on Friday when the state will respond to the defence team on their bail application.

Bushiri, his wife and Ntlokwana, a member of Bushiri's Enlightened Christian Gathering church, face charges of money laundering, theft and fraud.

Outside the court, the evangelical couple's congregants came out in numbers, singing their support in high spirits.

One of the songs, referring to Bushiri by his moniker, loosely translates as "the Major is our father, we will not go weary".

Placards and pictures of him were held by the crowd.