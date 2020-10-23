IN PICTURES | Protest action for water, the unintended flint which led to damaging farm fires

While the community of Malebogo informal settlement, Hertzogville, is responsible for fires that have ripped through Free State farmlands this week, they did not do it on purpose. This is according to police and to farmers TimesLIVE met with on Thursday.

They said that the disgruntled community members staged violent protests on the R708 road between Hertzogville and Christiana, particularly over a lack of water provision around midday on Sunday.

Jannes de Jager, community safety coordinator at Hertzogville, said the police requested help from the farmers around the area to put the fire.

“People started protesting and burned tires, tanks and other things. I was there helping calm the situation but at the time it was in the hands of the police. The wind was strong at that time, where they burned one of the tires, the wind picked it up and threw it at about 20-metres from the spot.

“That’s when the fire that spread about 40-kilometres started,” De Jager said.

He said the protest was the actual spark that set alight the hectares of fields.

“They were complaining about no water and municipal levies. It's just unfortunate that it became something so dramatic. They were about 200 protesters,” De Jager said.