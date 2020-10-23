South Africa

KZN man sentenced to 10 years for child pornography

23 October 2020 - 10:44
A man has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars after 420 images of child pornography were found on his cellphone.
A 43-year-old man in KwaZulu-Natal has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to being in possession of child pornography.

Jacobus Pieter De Wet appeared in the KwaDukuza Regional Court, where he pleaded guilty before he was sentenced. 

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), 420 images of child pornography had been found on De Wet's cellphone. 

"In June last year, De Wet was delivering magazines to a chain store in Ballito when he forgot his cellphone on the counter. The staff who found the phone accessed it to establish its owner. It was then discovered there were 420 images of child pornography on his phone. These were inappropriate images of unknown children, ranging in age [from] three months to 16 years. Some images depicted adults engaging in sexual acts with these children."

The personal details on the phone together with CCTV footage confirmed De Wet’s identity and he was arrested by police.

Regional court prosecutor Paul Nel told the court De Wet had two previous convictions, one for sexual grooming and the other for theft.

"De Wet conceded to the court that he had a problem with child pornography and that he was unable to stop himself," the NPA said in its statement. 

He was sentenced to 10 years direct imprisonment and the court ordered his name be entered into the National Register of Sex Offenders. 

