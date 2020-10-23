South Africa

Magistrates must perform same-sex marriages: Law comes into effect

23 October 2020 - 12:50 By TimesLIVE
Same-sex couples may not be discriminated against by marriage officers.
Image: dolgachov/123RF

Marriage officials are prohibited from discriminating against same-sex couples because of their personal beliefs.

This comes as the Civil Union Amendment Bill has been signed into law by the presidency.

The act comes into immediate effect.

The bill was first published for comment by the National Assembly in 2018 and was passed by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) our months ago.

It repeals section 6 of the Civil Union Act of 2006, which allowed a marriage officer to inform the home affairs minister of their objection to officiate same-sex unions on the grounds of conscience, religion or belief.

This means state marriage officers and magistrates are now prohibited from refusing to solemnise a civil union between same-sex couples.

Pope's support for gay civil unions seen as threat to same-sex marriage

The pope's comments in support of same-sex civil unions did not go far enough and could even harm the campaign for same-sex marriage, LGBTQI+ rights ...
News
1 hour ago

Chairperson of the select committee on justice in the NCOP, Shahidabibi Shaik, said at the time the law would afford same-sex couples the same rights as heterosexual couples.

The LGBTQI+ non-governmental organisation Triangle Project welcomed the NCOP's approval.

“Such a discriminatory provision has no place in our constitutional democracy. The removal of the clause is a victory for the right not to be discriminated against on the basis of one's sexual orientation and for every person's rights to equality and dignity,” said the organisation.

On Friday, Freedom of Religion SA (For SA) noted "with dismay" that the president had signed the bill into law.

The grouping had argued for a "legal arrangement for state-employed marriage officers to have their fundamental rights respected and protected", it said in a statement.

“The amendment act is draconian in that it gives the state the power to force people to do things that go against their conscience. This when there were many practical alternatives (to violating people’s fundamental rights) available to the state”, said Daniela Ellerbeck, legal advisor to For SA.

“The Constitutional Court has already ruled that no one should have to choose between obeying their faith (and potentially suffering eternal consequences if they do not), or obeying the law (and potentially losing their job if they do not). It is unconscionable for the state to place its own employees before this choice. This law is an assault on everybody’s right to live in accordance with their sincerely held beliefs.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gay couple legally say 'I do' after year-long battle

A same-sex couple in Richards Bay finally said their “I do’s” legally at Empangeni’s home affairs office on Thursday.
News
2 weeks ago

NCOP passes bill barring marriage officers from objecting to same-sex marriages

The National Council of Provinces on Wednesday passed the Civil Union Amendment Bill which bars marriage officers from objecting to marry same sex ...
Politics
3 months ago

Marriage officers will not be able to object to same-sex civil unions in SA

Parliament’s portfolio committee on home affairs has adopted a bill that aims to repeal legislation allowing a marriage officer to object, on the ...
Politics
1 year ago

Somizi on gay marriage in 'conservative' Africa: 'I always knew I would get married'

“I am a rebel. I don’t allow any form of rule or society to dictate what I should do, especially when it comes to me being me."
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

