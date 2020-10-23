New TB drugs slash treatment period by a third

Tuberculosis (TB) patients who have to endure six months of treatment and more can now be successfully treated in four months when using newer TB drugs, according to a new study.

Researchers from the Medical University of South Carolina, in the US, showed this week that replacing two TB antibiotics used in standard regimens, rifampicin and ethambutol, with a high dose of newer agents rifapentine and moxifloxacin is as effective as the six-month regimen.

The trial, run by the Centres of Disease Control’s Tuberculosis Trials Consortium in collaboration with the Aids Clinical Trials Group, enrolled more than 2,500 participants in 13 countries. It is the first successful short-course treatment regimen and the largest trial for drug-susceptible TB disease in almost 40 years.

Presenting the latest research at the 51st Union World Lung Conference this week, Susan Dorman of the Medical University of South Carolina said the shorter regimen can help patients to easily complete treatment.

“This is the first clinical trial to identify a shorter regimen that works as well as the standard six-month regimen” said Dorman.