Norma Mngoma trial: Concern about alleged contact with state witness

The case of the wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, Norma Mngoma, has been postponed to February 12.

This is to allow time for the outcome of the high court proceedings she has brought to have her arrest declared unlawful and set aside, as well as for further investigations.

Mngoma appeared briefly at the Pretoria Regional Court in connection with charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria. The court heard on Friday that there was someone who had tried to interfere with state witnesses.

Norma's lawyer, Victor Nkhwashu, said they were not aware of such interference.

"It was also brought to our attention that there is someone in the defence side who has attempted to make contact with the state witnesses," he said. "We need to find out which one of the parties may have tried to make this contact.