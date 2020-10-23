North West mayor, senior officials in the dock for dodgy deals

The executive mayor of JB Marks Local Municipality in Klerksdorp, Kgotso Khumalo, and CJ Hendry, a director in the municipality, appeared in the Potchefstroom magistrate's court on Friday on charges of theft and fraud.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in North West, Henry Mamothame, said in a statement a third accused is expected to hand himself over to the police on Monday.

Khumalo, Hendry and the third man are facing eight charges of theft and fraud involving municipal funds. It is alleged that the North West University and the Programme for Community Development paid about R5m into a trust account of an attorney for the use of specific projects by the municipality.

The attorney was then given instructions to effect various payments, which included a R208,000 mayoral committee contribution towards the funeral of the late MEC for agriculture, Duma Ndleleni, who died in 2018.

It was however discovered that R200,000 was allegedly paid directly into the account of one of the accused. From this amount, R64,218 was allegedly paid to an institution where Khumalo’s relative was a student, the statement said.